Stakeholders meet to dissect Nigeria’s agricultural policies

Nigeria’s agricultural policies will be in focus, as stakeholders gather for the forthcoming 21st Annual Lecture of the Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute (ARMTI).

ARMTI said in a statement that the forum, billed for Thursday in Ilorin, would see participants brainstorming on emerging challenges in the implementation of Nigeria’s agricultural policies.

According to the statement, signed by the spokesman of the institute, Mr Mayowa Gidado, issues relating to rural development would also be discussed at the event.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Prof. Charles Igwe, is expected to deliver the lecture titled, “Agricultural Policies in Nigeria: Unlocking Full Potentials, Identifying Challenges and Solutions”.

Gidado said: “The programme will gather practitioners, academics, policymakers and other stakeholders in the agricultural and rural sector, to brainstorm on the identified topical issue that has been placed on the front burner.

“It serves as an avenue for ARMTI to fulfil one of its mandates, which is to contribute to policy development to enhance better management of the agricultural and rural sectors in Nigeria.”

He identified former President Olusegun Obasanjo and President of the African Development Bank, Mr Akinwumi Adesina, as some notable personalities who had featured in the forum.

Mr Musa Mohammad, National Vice President of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria, is one of the discussants in this year’s edition, the ARMTI spokesman said.

