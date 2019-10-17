St Saviour’s to promote wellness, fitness with Lagos Kids Mini Marathon

St Saviour’s School Ikoyi Endowment Fund, has concluded plans to host the third edition of Lagos Kids Mini-Marathon as part of efforts at promoting fitness and wellness among children.

A statement by the institution, said children would participate in 1.2km, 3km and 5km distance races for kids aged 6-15 years respectively. The proceeds from the event slated for November 2, 2019, in Lagos, would be donated to pro-children Non-Governmental Organisations.

The statement reads: “Buoyed by the success of the previous editions and as part of its on-going efforts at promoting fitness and wellness among children, Lagos Kids Mini-Marathon, has concluded plans for its third edition scheduled to take place on the 2nd of November at the St. Saviour’s School Ikoyi, Lagos.

“Organized by the St Saviour’s School Ikoyi Endowment Fund, the mini-marathon has come to stay as Nigeria’s only kids-focused marathon and will see children participating in the 1.2km, 3km and 5km distance races for kids aged 6-15+ years respectively. There will also be a 1.2km walkathon for kids aged 4-6 years. Parents, schools and other organizations can register their kids.

“Themed Active Kids Rock, the mini-marathon is targeted at improving the quality of lives of kids through the promotion of values such as fitness, athletics and wellness. According to Treasurer of the St Saviour’s School Ikoyi Endowment fund and member of the mini-marathon planning committee, Mr Ayere Ezekiel, “the mini-marathon aims to encourage healthy living amongst children and parents. The goal is to have an event that is built into the yearly calendar of families and schools across Lagos and neighboring states” he said.

“The event will also feature workout sessions with certified fitness instructors and other A-list celebrities. Parents will have the opportunity to run or walk alongside their kids and make it a family fun day of fitness and wellness.

“Fitness coach and founder of the HIIT Squad Maje Ayida who has been working with the organisers since inception of the Lagos Kids Mini-Marathon stated that the initiative is in line with his desire to empower kids, while equally offering them value-added fitness drills.’’

Ayida was quoted to have said: “Exercise is a fundamental part of human development and should be mandatory in the school curriculum. Beyond the obvious physical benefits, fitness positively affects a child mentally and is scientifically proven to improve cognitive memory, intelligence, mood and discipline. Our mission is to introduce fitness programs to every school in Nigeria because active kids are happy kids.”

Vanguard