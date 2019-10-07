Spanish officers rescued by drug traffickers after collision

Spanish police officers were rescued by drug traffickers they were chasing after their boats collided off the coast of Malaga, authorities have said.

Three Guardia Civil officers fell into the Mediterranean on Friday morning after their boat collided with the vessel they were pursuing as part of an anti-drug trafficking operation.

A helicopter of the Malaga Air Unit, which also took part in the operation, then demanded that the four people on board the other vessel help out the officers as their now pilot-less boat was spinning out of control.

The officers were thus rescued and swiftly proceeded to arrest their four rescuers.

A total of 80 packages containing hashish were recovered from the water with an approximate weight of about 3,000 kilogrammes, the Guardia Civil said in a statement

