Soyinka to Nigerians: Our education system is in serious trouble

By Nwafor Sunday

Professor Wole Soyinka, has decried the ramshackle condition of the country’s education system, noting that Nigerians are in trouble if nothing is done to ameliorate the situation.

Disclosing this when he played host at the University of Lagos, UNILAG, the Nobel laureate described the country’s education as horrifying, saying that Nigeria’s education is in shamble.

His words according to TheCable, “We are in serious trouble, education wise in this country. Let me not kid you; it’s horrifying.

“That was why I was happy about the initiative of creating a model school and trying to resurrect this Government College and present it as the ideal. We are really very low, education wise.

“I have learnt how much they (old students association) have done in the last few days and I am very proud of their work. I just hope the government leaves them alone; don’t interfere with them. Let them bring back to everybody’s mind the possibility of what education can be.”

Vanguard