Southeast Govs, Ohaneze beg Buhari for special intervention fund for Enugu Airport

Speaking on behalf of the group, Chairman of the Southeast Governors Forum and Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Dave Umahi pleaded with the President for declaration of the state of emergency on roads and erosion in the South East.

South-East Governors, leaders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and religious leaders on Thursday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja and

demanded for a special fund for the rehabilitation of the closed Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu State.

The Igbo leaders also called for special funds for the closed Enugu Airport as was done when the Abuja airport was closed.

He said ” We are here to kindly urge Mr. President to approve special fund for the Akanu Ibiam Airport just like what was done for Abuja Airport.”

He also said that the closure of the Enugu airport has grounded activities in the region and causing great hardship on the people.

The deplorable South East roads, he said, have made the lives of the people miserable. The meeting went into closed doors as journalists were asked to leave the Council Chamber before the President started his speech.

Those in attendance included, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State and Chairman of southeast Governors Forum, Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia, Emeka Ihedioha, Imo, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Senate Minority Leader representing southeast Caucus in National Assembly, Senator Sam Egwu, former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, former Governors Martin Elechi, Ebonyi State, Okwesilieze, Enugu State, Sullivan Chime, Enugu State, Achike Udenwa, Imo, and Ikedi Ohakim, Imo,

Others were Nze Ozichukwu Chukwu, Eric Acho Nwankwo, former Daily Times Managing Director, Chief Onyeama Ugochukwu, Ochiagha Regan Ufomba, Prof. Chigozie Ogbu, and President General Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo among others..

Also present were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed and the Ministers from the South East