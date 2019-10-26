9 – Leicester have recorded the biggest-ever victory by an away side in an English top-flight league match in the 131-year history of the Football League. Supreme. pic.twitter.com/7VXJIYiGiW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 25, 2019

By Temisan Amoye, Lagos

Leicester’s emphatic 9-0 win over Southampton has drawn reactions from every quarter, from managers expressing their feelings in the post-match press conference to fans on social media

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers told Sky Sports, “we said at half time, keep your speed in the game and we have to punish them. It is tough for Ralph but we have to do our job and score as many goals as we can.

“The game is 0-0 at half-time we said. This is part of our education we have to come out of the boy zone and play like a man and respect the game. They are very talented and learning to be ruthless.

“Kasper is really happy, The only other keeper to have a nine was his father. We believe in our work, believe we can push over the course of the season. Our mentality is how we work every day. The players want to get better and improve. “A great, great win and now we have to focus on the cup game.”

A dismayed Hasenhuttl speaking to BBC Match of The Day said, “that was one of the tough ones tonight. “The performance was a disaster today and I have to apologies and take 100 percent responsibility – I’ve never seen a team act like this, there was no fight for anything.

“It was horrible to watch and everyone who stayed to watch is really a fan of this football club. Leicester were in every part of the game better than us.”I’m a proud man but the way we play today is not the way I want to see my team play. We must get our heads up and that is my job in the next few days.

“I said we must play to the last minute but I can understand why the fans that left. We all must to do everything to pull this back.”I haven’t looked at the [Ryan Bertrand] red card but it doesn’t make any difference in this moment.

Asked what he had said to his team after the game, he replied, “there is nothing I want to speak of here in front of the camera – we keep that for in the dressing room.”

Other reactions from social media include:

Only two #PL keepers have seen their team score 9️⃣ and kept a clean sheet@Pschmeichel1: (1995) Man Utd 9-0 Ipswich@kschmeichel1: (2019) Southampton 0-9 Leicester pic.twitter.com/WYyLfUh84L — Premier League (@premierleague) October 25, 2019

Leicester have earned 20pts from their opening 10 #PL matches One more than at the same stage of their title-winning campaign (19) pic.twitter.com/1XIsvc7i1u — Premier League (@premierleague) October 25, 2019

NINE What an incredible performance from the lads…not a bad way to start the weekend was it? Safe journey home everyone 💙 @LCFC pic.twitter.com/lHK8m1CzXq — Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) October 25, 2019

United fans when they see Leicester scoring their entire league goals in just one game pic.twitter.com/TgVAKrLiaE — Lawal Oluwapelumi (@peluminoni) October 25, 2019

Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City scored 9 goals in 90 minutes that’s the same number of goals Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s Man Utd team have managed in their last 12 competitive games. 12 games = 1080 minutes Leicester: 9 goals in 90 minutes

Man Utd: 9 goals in 1080 minutes #OleBall — Reverend (@AOStephenVII) October 25, 2019

That one was for the boss! 💙💙💙💙💙 love this team!!! @LCFC pic.twitter.com/8OnxlNVRoq — Ben Chilwell (@BenChilwell) October 25, 2019

Vanguard News