By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Ambassador of the Republic of South Korea to Nigeria, Lee In-Tae has encouraged Nigeria not to be subdued by reason of colonialism but just like South Korea, rise, invest in its education sector, and operate an export driven economy to grow its economy for the benefits of its citizens.

The Ambassador spoke yesterday in Jos while delivering a lecture titled: “Growing The Nigerian Economy Through Education: The South Korean Model” at the Main campus of the University of Jos.

He pinpointed the similarities between Nigeria and South Korea saying both were colonies of United Kingdom and Japan but Korea endeavoured to catch up Japan hence, Nigeria through education, cohesion and determination can overcome its challenges and become a great country in the world.

His words, “Education is the most important for national development, education plays vital roles in political constancy, we were both colonies of UK and Japan, Korea endeavoured to catch up Japan. Behind the success of Korean economy lies the spirit to overcome the bitterness and outperform Japan on the global stage especially in TV, phones and memory productions.

“By cohesion and determination of the people, Korea overcame the challenges, Nigeria will achieve great national development, overcoming all challenges, Korea had same history like Nigeria but we are now developed, you can do it through education and technology. I am sure Nigeria will be a great country in the world.”

He further stated the diplomatic ties between Nigeria and South Korea dated to February, 1980 and his country is still committed to maintaining the relationship, and encouraged Nigerian students who are interested in studying in his country to approach his Embassy for information stressing, “University education leads to economic development, economy provides more education chances.”

The Plateau State Deputy Governor, Professor Sonni Tyoden, represented at the event by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Danladi Atu commended the Ambassador for the visit saying the State government stands to benefit from it.

He said, “Developing University of Jos is developing Plateau State, the visit would be strengthened beyond the University to other areas of the State. The State government station benefit by using education to grow the economy because education is the driver to development. Our takeaway is the spirit of cohesion, diligence and export driven economy, we need social cohesion in the country to develop.”

Earlier, the institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Seddi Maimako expressed happiness at the interest the South Korean government is having in the University and requested that the Korean government established an institute of sports within the University to enhance the exchange of ideas between students from both countries.

Vanguard