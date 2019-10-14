South-East governors to take issues of welfare of Ndigbo to Buhari, – Umahi

The South-East Governor’s Forum resolved on Monday to take up the issues concerning the welfare of the people of the zone with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Chairman of the forum, Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi, disclosed this on Monday while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the governors’ meeting held in Enugu.

Umahi, however, declined to disclose to the media the details of what they hoped to discuss with the president.

“We resolved that we are going to meet the president over the welfare of our people. When we come back we will tell you the details of the meeting,” Umahi said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that governors of Abia, Ebonyi and Enugu and the deputy governor of Imo attended the meeting.

Also in attendance were the leader of the Southeast National Assembly Caucus, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe, the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, and some prominent religious leaders in the zone.