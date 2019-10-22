Breaking News
Translate

South African Airways recalls some aircraft for compliance checks

On 10:41 amIn Newsby

South Africa’s cash-strapped national airline, SAA, said on Tuesday it may operate an amended flight schedule following a decision to recall some of its planes to undertake compliance checks in line with regulatory requirements.

South Africa
South Africa Airways: declines to fly to Kaduna

South African Airways (SAA) said in Johannesburg that some of the flights would operate later than usual and four flights had been cancelled.

Also read: Nigerian Army rename Operation Python Dance to Operation Dance for Peace

“The airline has combined flights and deployed bigger aircraft to accommodate affected passengers.

“The decision to recall the aircraft follows an oversight inspection conducted by SACAA (South African Civil Aviation Authority) at SAA’s maintenance subsidiary, South African Airways Technical (SAAT),’’ the airline said in a statement.

Vanguardnews

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.