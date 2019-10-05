Sound Sultan gets Maltina boost for ‘Jungle Story 2’ concert to Mark 19 years on stage

In celebration of his 19th year as a performer, Sound Sultan will be delivering a brilliant, entertaining and enlightening musical, titled ‘Jungle Story 2’ at Terra Kulture Victoria Island, between the 4th to 6th of October.

The Amstel Malta sponsored musical will feature a host of celebrities like; Femi Kuti, Odunlade, Osas Ajibade, Femi Branch, Peruzzi, 2Baba, Dare Art – Alade, Harry Songz, Seyi Shay, Helen Paul, Ninja Band, Jumabee, Crown Troupe, RMD, Basketmouth, Kate Henshaw, Wale Ojo, Jimi Solande, Waje, Praiz, Niniola, Vector, Segun Adefila, Pocco Lee, Lasisi Elenu, Johnny Drille, and many others.

To kick off the show on October 4, Amstel Malta will hold its official handover ceremony of the Amstel Malta Box Office donated to Terra Kulture.

Speaking on the sponsorship and donation, Brand Manager, Amstel Malta, Akinola Josiah, said, “As a brand, we take pleasure in helping our consumers live their best lives. We do this by creating opportunities where they can enjoy themselves while engaging in activities that they love. The sponsorship of ‘Jungle Story’ and the donation of the Amstel Malta box office is our way of showing commitment to giving our consumers the best of experiences, in theatre.”

Speaking on the inspiration for ‘Jungle Story 2’, Sound Sultan said; “The story is about a land that became a jungle because the motherland cast a spell on its people that whoever indulged in corruption would be transformed into an animal. Over the years, it became a full-fledged jungle due to the pervasive corruption acts of its people.”

Vanguard