By Ayo Onikoyi

On Friday, 4th of October, 2019, an ensemble of some of Nigeria’s biggest entertainers, thronged Terra Kulture, Victoria Island to witness one of the biggest Broadway musical nights for Jungle Story 2.

The show, a sequel to a widely enjoyed debut in 2018, was produced by Naija Ninja productions and supported by the MTN Foundation as part of its Arts and Culture Initiative which has sponsored some of Nigeria’s most compelling art, poetry, musicals and theatre productions, including Saroo, Wakaa, Fela and the Kalakuta Queens and Legends to name a few.

The show featured some of Nigeria’s A-list entertainers including Femi Kuti, electronically displayed cameos by Basket Mouth and Kate Henshaw, narration by Richard Mofe-Damijo, flawless acting by Seyi Shay and performances by Johnny Drill and comedy skits by AY and Efe among others. This star ensemble delivered a combined performance of soaring energy tied in to a message of cultural rebirth and national reconciliation.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the production, Sound Sultan stated, “The show is a creative expression of the current issues in the country. The story talks about some of the issues our country is dealing with creatively and imaginatively. Many Nigerians are going through so much on a daily basis that it is hard sometimes to take a step back and look at the bigger picture.”

Femi Kuti added, “Jungle Story 2 is an attempt by a host of us in the entertainment industry to remind everyone of what we really look like as a people, 59 years after winning our freedom.”

Vanguardngr.com