SON introduces standards for recycling of pet bottles to boost healthy environment

Weeks after tasking importers on the need for backward integration, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria SON, has approved a new set of 128 Nigeria Industrial Standards NIS, to boost the nation’s manufacturing sector.

The move according to the standards body was to contribute its own quota to the real sector of the economy, while also making the sector competitive.

The Director General, SON, Osita Aboloma, at the Nigerian Standards Council 5th meeting held in Lagos, said the standards were also ready for publication, dissemination and use by stakeholders in Nigeria to drive economic advancement by processors, assemblers, importers of products and services. The Director General posited that the approval by the SON Council will further boost industrial and commercial activities in the country in view of the imminent implementation of the African Continent Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

According to him, the agreement has further necessitated rapid development and harmonisation of standards, conformity assessment procedures as well as mutual recognition of quality marks, to cover all sectors and facilitate trade across the continent through the elimination of technical barriers.

He enumerated areas covered by the approved standards as including civil/building technology, chemical technology, electrical and electronics, food/codex, petroleum products as well as liquefied petroleum cylinders among others.

In his opening remarks, Council Chairman, Mr. Edet Akpan, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment congratulated the SON Management for its promptness in dealing with staff promotions and disciplinary matters.

He enjoined the Council members to continue to bring their rich knowledge and experiences to bear in assisting SON to deliver on its mandate, stressing that quality was a moving target that requires continual improvement in service delivery by the organisation.

The Standards Council is an 18 member body recognized by law to provide policy direction in carrying out the organisation’s mandate of standards development, conformity assessment and Metrology assurance among others.

Its members are drawn from ministries, department and agencies of government, the organised private sector and professional associations, including the Director General, SON.

Mr. Kunle Oluseyi, Chairman, Food and Beverages Recycling Alliance said the standard would serve Nigeria from environmental degradation and foreign exchange.

He said the Nigeria Food and Beverages, and polymer products industries was the fastest growing sector in Africa.