SON endorses new Sea Horse 1 Synthetic motor oil

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria has endorsed a new motor oil, Sea Horse 1 Synthetic, 0W20, 5W20 and 5W30.

At a recent presentation of the Mandatory Certification Assessment Programme by SON to the company in Awka, Anambra State, the Director-General of SON, Bar. Osita Aboloma, represented by the state Coordinator, Engr. Williams Ogbe, commended Seahorse for opening up her production processes for third party inspections.

He lauded the company for inspiring confidence among her customers by manufacturing standard and quality products without succumbing to the temptation of cutting corners. Ogbe added that “MANCAP certificates were given only to deserving companies in confirmation of the high quality of their products.”





While receiving the award, the Chairman of Sea Horse Lubricants Industries, Dr. Ebuka Onunkwo, appreciated the management of SON for its sustained ability to police the Nigerian manufacturing and production processes. He said that the SON’s certification of their products had further challenged his commitment to integrity and high standards.

He stated, “I promise that his company would never deviate from tested and proven standards stipulated by SON. The theme of today’s presentation, Imbibing The culture Of Standard, is in tandem with the company’s focus, which is to pursue high standards in its entire productions in order to sustain the confidence of its customers and regulatory institutions.”

He assured that the new Sea Horse 1 Synthetic motor oil, suitable for both petrol and diesel engines, would provide Nigerians and the world at large value for their money.

