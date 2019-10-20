Sokoto to construct multi-million naira Zakkat Village

By Adakole Auke, Sokoto

Sokoto state would soon commence the construction of a Zakkat village worth over 100 million naira in Tangaza local government area, Alhaji Lawal Maidoki has said.

Maidoki who is the state Chairman of Zakkat and Endowment Commission also divulged that the commission have 21 million naira to be given out as soft loans to the needy and vulnerable. He also stressed that, African richest man, Aliko Dangote has promised to donate some money to the state which they will use to support the less privileged. Maidoki further suggested an all inclusive economic summit where all and sundry in the state will be well informed on the essence of Islamic financing.

Speaking on his part, the State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Shehu Balarabe Kakale, said the state under the leadership of governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal is considering the introduction of a non interest micro finance bank

Speaking at a one day stakeholders meeting on Islamic/Halal Financial Inclusion, Budget, Development Financing, IGR and Microfinance, Dr Kakale said they are sensitizing the people on the proposed plans, adding that, Sharia compliance banking system is the only option to having a stainless monetary flow.

He equally affirmed that achieving this is very possible hence all that is needed to get started is simply using the available Mosques across the state.

Kakale urged all Juma’at Mosques in the state to set up committees on Halal marketing principles and loan acquisition techniques.

According to him, the global halal financing services conveyors belts encourages other services to be initiated within the premises of Mosques across the state.

He suggested that things like, sewing, beautician, shoe making and other artisanship be introduced in the respective Mosques to serve as income generating source for those involved.

Kakale said all the assets in Sokoto is geared towards reducing poverty and allow for self reliance for the people.

He insisted that, storing wealth without allowing same to influence humanity in a positive manner amounts to vanity

In this note, Dr Kakale warned those that have obtained favour from God and refused to allow same flow to others that, God never blesses someone in isolation rather for others to benefit from him.

He also admonished all wealthy people in the state to ensure that they invest in Sokoto to allow for continues flow in the state rather than taking it out of the state.

The Budget Commissioner further admonished clerics to preach and encourage women to participate in businesses to reduce poverty, as according to him, nothing was wrong if a woman contributes to her family.