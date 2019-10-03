Sokoto Governorship: APC to appeal judgement

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Sokoto State Chapter on Thursday said it would appeal the judgement of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which affirmed the election of Gov. Aminu Tambuwal.

This is contained in a statement signed by the state APC Chairman, Alhaji Sadiq Achida and made available to newsmen in Sokoto.

Achida described the judgement as unfair saying that, ”APC wishes to categorically reject it entirely; we believe that the judgement has turned justice on its head. ” Our lawyers are studying details of the judgement with a view to filing an appeal at the appropriate court of law.”

He urged APC Sokoto supporters and loyalists in the state to remain calm and peaceful while the party explores all available legal means to reclaim the mandate. He thanked party members and people of the state for their support and loyalty and pledged that APC remained committed to defending their interest.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three-member tribunal on Wednesday dismissed the petition of the APC and its governorship candidate, Ahmed Aliyu, for lacking in merit.

The Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Abbas Bawale held that the petitioners failed to establish their claims on non-compliance with the Electoral Act and the issue of over-voting.

NAN reports that Aliyu had gone to the tribunal seeking to upturn the victory of Tambuwal of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 Governorship election. The Sokoto Governorship Election which held on March 9 was declared inconclusive following cancellation of 75, 403 votes which were higher than the 3, 413 votes margin between the leading candidates.

The re-run was then conducted on March 23, which led to the victory of Tambuwal who won with a slim margin of 342 votes.

Source: NAN

Vanguard News