The Sokoto State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on its supporters to remain calm after it lost two National Assembly seats to the PDP.

A statement issued by APC State Chairman, Alhaji Sadiq Achida on Wednesday said the party would study the Court of Appeal verdicts on the cases and respond appropriately.

”The judgements in respect of Sokoto North and South Federal Constituency, as well as those in respect of Sokoto South Senatorial District and Bodinga Dange/Shuni Tureta Federal Constituency appeared to be clear miscarriage of justice.

”APC appeals to all our supporters to continue to remain calm and law-abiding, these are virtues known to be in our character,” Achida said.

The APC is examining the judgements and will leave no stone unturned to ensure that we defend all the seats won by our party through votes freely cast by the people, he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the Court of Appeal Sokoto Division has ordered for fresh election in Sokoto North/Sokoto South Federal Constituency earlier won by APC.

The Appellate Court also declared Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates for Sokoto South Senatorial District and Dange-Shune/Tureta/Bodinga Federal Constituency winners of the elections there.

