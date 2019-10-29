Social media regulation will fail, PDP replies FG, Lai Mohammed

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

Against the backdrop of the federal government’s decision to regulate the use of social media in the country, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Tuesday, warned that any attempt to cage-free speech would be resisted by Nigerians.

Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed had yesterday unveiled measures intended by the government to curtail fake news spread particularly on social media.

In a swift reaction, however, national publicity secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbindiyan, cautioned government and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, not to see Nigerians as a people incapable of enforcing their fundamental human rights of freedom of expression as provided in the nation’s constitution.

In a telephone conversation with our correspondent, the publicity scribe stated: “The federal government and the APC must realize that every plan of theirs to stop Nigerians from freely expressing themselves on issues of governance will be resisted.

“They should realize that the freedom of expression is constitutionally guaranteed and any attempt to deny them the liberty to express themselves in accordance with the provisions of the 1999 constitution (as amended) will fail.”

And rather than dwelling on what he called frivolities, Mr. Ologbondiyan charged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to find quick solutions to the killings, kidnappings and all manner of security challenges bedeviling the nation.

