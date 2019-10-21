SNA to honour Silva, Fakeye in “October Rain” stampede

By Chris Onuoha

As a way of promoting originality and excellence in creativity in the visual arts sector, the Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA) Lagos chapter, having successfully held sway in this stade for some decades, has continued to make impressive impact towards elevating the status of members and honouring both dead and living art icons with a stampede art show tagged, “October Rain”.

The annual art festival in its 21st edition with theme: “When Thoughts Become Reality” is a weeklong juried art exhibition created to accommodate both the old and emerging SNA members. This edition is a collaboration of SNA Lagos and Freedom Park Management and will open on October 26 to run till November 3, 2019 at Freedom Park exhibiting space on the Lagos Island.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos, the SNA Lagos chapter chairman, Idowu Sonaya said that this year’s edition is being organised in posthumous honour of Nigeria’s two art icons, Bisi Fakeye and Bisi Silva who passed on in 2017 and 2019 respectively.

“SNA Lagos has been able to curate artworks from members for this special edition. A total number of over 100 works will be on display comprising various forms in painting, sculpture, drawing, photography, ceramics, textiles, graphics, installations and performance art. Prominent art masters whose works will be on display at the exhibition include Kolade Oshinowo, Bruce Onobrakpeya, Abayomi Berber, Abiodun Olaku, Kunle Adeyemi. Others are Duke Asidere, Duke Igbinedion, Olu Ajayi, Dotun Alabi, Idowu Sonaya, Dotun Popoola, Ato Arinze, Anthony Nwalupe, Animu Oboirien and many more,” says Sonaya.

“In this exhibition, we challenged artists to express what goes on, on their mind, simplified it into masterpieces that will appeal to the public and collectors,” says Animu Oboirien, Chairman Exhibition Planning Committee. He also mentioned that old brigades will be exhibiting alongside the young artists such as Rauf Thompson, George Shenjobi among others.

Notable SNA members at the conference include Oliver Enwonwu, President, SNA who, incidentally pioneered the “October Rain” movement; Kunle Adeyemi, Dean, School of Arts, Design and Printing, Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, Dotun Alabi, former SNA Lagos chairman, Idowu Sonaya, SNA Lagos Chairman among other members of the organizing committee.

