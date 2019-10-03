Six girls, 2 teachers abducted from Kaduna school

Ben Agande – Kaduna

In a move reminiscent of the abduction of over two hundred female students from a boarding school in Chibok, armed men in the early hours of Thursday invaded the Engravers College at Kakau Daji, a remote village in gwagwada district in Chikun local government of Kaduna state and abducted six female students and two teachers and escaped with them to unknown destination .



According to officials from the school as well as security sources, the armed men who were said to be more than ten in number shot sporadically into the air when they arrived the school at about 12:05 am and went to the hostel where the female students were staying and plucked them out of their beds.

It is still not clear whether anybody was injured in the incidence which has been condemned by the Kaduna State government and confirmed by the state police command.

The state commissioner of police, Ali Aji Janga as well as the commissioner in charge of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Samuel Aruwan repeatedly assured that everything was being done to rescue the ducted students while also trying to bring the perpetrators to book.

The Commissioner of Police in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations officer assured that no effort will be spared in ensuring that the abducted girls are brought back.

The statement read: “The Command received an information through DPO Toll Gate, in the early hours of today 03/10/2019 at about 0310hrs that, some armed men gained entry into the Engravers College, a Boarding secondary school in a remote area near Kakau Daji village in Chikun L.G.A and took away two staff of the college and six (6) female students to unknown destination.

“On receipt of that information, the Command immediately mobilized combined teams of Anti-kidnapping, SARS, and conventional police to the area for possible rescue of the victims and arresting the perpetrators of the unfortunate incident. IGP’s Intelligent Respond team (IRT) has been contacted for technical support.

“The Command, therefore, is using this opportunity to reiterate its call on all the private school proprietors within the State to liaise with their nearest Police formation and promptly report incidents or suspicious persons around schools to forestall future occurrence of ugly incidents.

“On this note, the Commissioner of Police Kaduna State Command CP Ali Aji Janga pcs is assuring the general public that, the Command is doing everything possible to secure the release of all the victims unhurt. He equally called on the good people of the State not to relent in giving the Police prompt and useful information at all times”.

While condemning the incidence as a most “despicable action and intrusion of crime into the life of the students” the Kaduna State government assured that all efforts will be exerted to rescue the abducted students.

The statement reads: “The Kaduna State Government has confirmed the abduction of six students and one teacher of The Engravers College, Kakau Daji, Chikun Local Government Area of the State.

“The Kaduna State Government condemns this as a despicable action, a most unfortunate intrusion of crime into the life of young students and the staff teaching them. Governor Nasir El-Rufai has despatched a government delegation to sympathies with the school community and assure them that security agencies are working to rescue the abducted persons.

“The state government delegation was led by Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs. Accompanied by security agencies, the commissioner spoke to parents and staff of the school and assured them that every effort will be exerted to free the abductees and punish this brazen crime.

“The school management and the parents of the students will be given updates as appropriate” the statement signed by Samuel Aruwan Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs read.

vanguard