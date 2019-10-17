SIP has added value to society – Plateau ALGON chair

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Plateau State Chairman, Association of Local Government of Nigeria, ALGON, Mr. Ezekiel Pabuet has lauded the Social Investment Programme of the federal government as implemented in the State saying the programme has added value to the society and must be sustained.

Pabuet who is also the Chairman of Mikang local government area of the State spoke with Vanguard in Jos on the sideline of the review of the performance of the programme in the State.

According to him, “SIP has been wonderful, it has added value educationally, economically and agriculturally. In the area of employment, youths have been seriously engaged and in terms of agriculture, it has really boosted the agricultural activities most especially the home grown food programme where pupils from primary schools are being fed with what is being produced on the Plateau.

“Farmers are being engaged and it terms of the economy, the additional cash transfer has boosted the economic activities in the State. In the education sector, before now, the school enrollments were down but with the introduction of the school feeding programme, it has attracted children to be coming to school because they know if they come to school, there is something to eat.”

He lamented the poverty level in the country, stressing the programme has alleviated such maintaining, “The poverty level in the State and the country at large is something that is worrisome but with this, it has assisted the parents in sending their children to school and children on their own want to go to school because of the food and by that, it has added to the number of children going to school.”

