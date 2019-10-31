Similar story for Arsenal in Carabao cup 10-goal thriller

It was yet another remarkable cup night at Anfield as Liverpool progressed through on penalties following a stunning 5-5 draw with Arsenal in 90 minutes. Both clubs fielded strong sides, but it was Liverpool who started as the favourites as they looked to continue their fine start to the season.

Most free tips on the game also had them as the likely winners as Arsenal were coming off the back of a disappointing 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier league. Mesut Ozil returned for Arsenal in what was just his third start of the season.

Liverpool led just once in the game and this was following opening the scoring after just five minutes, when Arsenal’s Shkodran Mustafi slid in and accidently hit the ball in to his own net. This appeared that it could be another frustrating night for Arsenal fans, before Lucas Totteira tapped home for 1-1 just 13 minutes later. This was following Ozil setting up Saka, whose shot was blocked.

Youngster Gabriel Martinelli was making his seventh appearance of the season for the Gunners and picked up a quick brace to make it 3-1 after just 36 minutes. This appeared to put Arsenal in control as he netted his sixth and seventh goals of the season to continue his impressive scoring form. However, that was not it for the first half as Liverpool were awarded a penalty due to a foul on Harvey Elliott. Captain James Milner converted as Arsenal took a 3-2 lead into half time.

The second half kicked off in a similar tune as Arsenal added a fourth after 54 minutes through Ainsley Maitland-Niles, before Liverpool responded with a wonder goal from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain just four minutes later. Divock Origi then amazingly drew Liverpool level with another long range strike as the goals continued to fly in a memorable night at Anfield.

The Gunners then took the lead again through a stunning strike from Joe Willock in the 70th minute, a goal he will struggle to surpass for the rest of his career. It appeared that would be it and Arsenal would be the victors only for Origi to net his second of the game in one of the final kicks. This meant it ended a 5-5 draw in normal time and this meant it became just the fifth time in league cup history for both sides to score five or more goals; a real league cup classic to remember.

Liverpool then went on to win the shoot-out 5-4, as it ended a similar story for Arsenal who headed out of the competition, despite controlling much of the game. This penalty shoot-out victory for Liverpool was their eighth, which meant they have now won more than any other side in the competition’s history.

Vanguard