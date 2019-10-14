Shun scientific misconducts, varsity don tasks researchers

By Chioma Obinna

A Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Toxicology, University of Ibadan, Professor Ebenezer Farombi, has urged researchers in academia to shun scientific misconduct and consider integrity in their research to impact effectively on the public.

Making the call during the 8th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, College of Medicine, University of Lagos in a lecture entitled: Policies, Practices and Ethics of Biomedical Research, Farombi explained that the outcome of research done by a scientist or researcher can make or mar the public.

According to him, issues of honesty, probity, and trying to do things right scientifically are the things that should be considered as a policy in any institute of education.

He said: “The person who is a researcher or a scientist must understand that as a scientist there are so many expectations because society wants a lot from the scientist or the researcher. The scientist must consider the issue of conduct and must not engage in the issue of misconduct, which includes plagiarism, fabrication of data, and slicing of data which are the things, we consider as scientific misconducts.

“A scientist must not engage in these practices to impact society positively and effectively.”

Corroborating his views, the Dean of the Faculty, Professor Olubunmi Magbagbeola, who noted that biomedical sciences represent a critical sector, said progress in medical care and disease prevention depends upon an understanding of physiological and pathological processes or epidemiological findings among others in research involving animals and human subjects.

Magbagbeola stated that collection of analysis and interpretation of information obtained from research involving human beings contributes significantly to the improvement of human health.

Earlier, Associate Professor and the Chairman, Conference Organising Committee, Dr. Abidemi Akindele noted that biomedical research was an evolutionary process requiring careful experimentation by scientists including biologists and chemists.

Listing the benefits from biomedical research to include; development of new drugs, vaccines, and procedures to prevent or treat diseases, he added that society will maximize the benefits of biomedical research if scientists get their priorities right, put in place enabling policies and adhere to the global standards of practices and ethics.

He explained that the annual conference provides a platform for research capacity building through pre-conference workshops.

One of the high points of the conference was the presentation of Best Teacher Awards, departmental and overall, awards of excellence to individuals who had over the years contributed enormously to the advancement of teaching, research and service to the community and society at large.

