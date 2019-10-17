Shoemaker docked over alleged theft of bitumen worth N7m

A shoemaker, Kayode Owolabi, 25, on Thursday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged theft of bitumen chemicals worth N7 million.

Owolabi, whose house address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Christopher John, told the court that the defendant committed the offence with some other persons, at large, sometime in August at Apapa Area of Lagos, Lagos state.

John said that the shoemaker, Owolabi stole bitumen chemicals belonging to one Mr Nmezi Ogbuebule, in contravention of Section 411 and 287 of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr P.E. Nwaka, however, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case to Nov. 11 for mention.

