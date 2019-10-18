Vanguard Logo

Shiittes protest: Police arrest 15 IMN members in Abuja

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Following the protest march by some members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) aka Shiites doing the Aba’een march against the warning of security agencies that the group remained banned, 15 of its members were on Friday arrested by the Police.

Shiite Group clash with Police in Abuja. Photo by Gbemiga Olamika

A senior Police officer who confirmed the arrest to Vanguard, however, said there was no report of any member of any IMN member being shot.

The senior officer said the arrested IMN members have been detained adding that if the group flouts the other not to cause public disturbance on Saturday, the Police will also arrest them.

When contacted on the alleged shooting and injury to one of the Shiites members, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Anjuguri Manzah, Spokesman for FCT said he has not received any briefing about such shooting.

