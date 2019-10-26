Breaking News
Sheffield United go 7th after draw at West Ham

Lys Mousset’s second goal in as many games earned Sheffield United a 1-1 draw at West Ham United on Saturday, with the point sending the newly-promoted side seventh in the Premier League.

Somewhat against the run of play, Robert Snodgrass slid the ball into the net after being picked out by Andriy Yarmalenko on the stroke of halftime to give the hosts the lead.

October has become something of a difficult month for West Ham in recent years. The Hammers having not tasted victory in their last nine October Premier League matches prior to Saturday’s encounter at London Stadium.

That pressure seemed to get to West Ham as the visitors had chance after chance to equalise before Mousset sneaked the ball home from a tight angle in the 69th minute. West Ham had plenty of opportunities to win but they could not find a way past Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

The result means the visitors are now unbeaten in their last three, with West Ham without a win in their last five games in all competitions.

