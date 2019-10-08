SFH to distribute 3.5m mosquito nets in Niger

The Society for Family Health (SFH) says it will distribute 3.5 million Long Lasting Treated Mosquito Nets in Niger. Mr Gbue Daniel, the Media and Communication Specialist of the society, disclosed this during a media orientation for Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLIN) distribution in Minna on Tuesday.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the objective of the orientation is to provide an opportunity for journalists to gain insights into ongoing mosquito nets distribution campaign.

The orientation was also to provide an opportunity for journalists seeking assistance to enlighten the masses on the nets distribution campaign.

Daniel said that the distribution campaign was to encourage the use of nets among residents and fight against the scourge of malaria.

Mrs Ada Olisa, representative of National Malaria Eradication Programme, Federal Ministry of Health, disclosed that the household mobilisation would commence on Oct. 19 to Oct. 29.

She said that the distribution of treated mosquito nets would commence on Nov. 9 and would last for five days, adding that every family would be issued a net card to collect their nets.

Olisa explained that only families that presented their net cards at the distribution centre would receive the commodity.

She noted that the distribution team would meet with stakeholders such as traditional and religious leaders, district heads and ward leaders to educate them on the distribution campaign.

She solicited the support of media organisations to help create awareness on the forthcoming treated mosquito nets distribution campaign in the state.

