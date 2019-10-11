By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said that stricter laws are needed to prevent girls from being abused in Nigerian Schools directing the law enforcement agencies to prosecute all offenders.

The President’s order came as a reaction to the recent high profile revelation of sexual abuse cases in institutions of higher learning in the country, which has been circulating in the media.

President Buhari in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said that he was glad that the incident, exposed through under-cover news reporting at the University of Lagos, has spurred an amendment to our laws regarding the issue in the National Assembly.

He said that such proposed amendments passed by the Legislature will get his support as long as they conform to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to him, “The country must do more to address incidents of sexual violence, sexual abuses in our schools, discrimination, human trafficking and cultural practices that violate women’s rights.”

He urged law enforcement agencies and school administrators to take up such cases with every seriousness and ensure that perpetrators face the consequences of their actions.

“Survivors and their families must avoid cover-up. They should be encouraged to come forth and report cases of abuses wherever and whenever they occur,” the President demanded.