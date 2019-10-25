Sex-for-grades: Police invite suspended UNILAG lecturer, Boniface

The Lagos State Police Command has invited a lecturer of European Languages at the University of Lagos, Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu, who is at the centre of the sex-for-grades scandal.

In a letter of invitation the lecturer, who was also a pastor at Foursquare Gospel Church, was asked to report at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba, on October 23, 2019.

In the letter, signed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the SCIID, Yetunde Alonge, Igbeneghu was asked to report at D10 section.

Meanwhile, Alonge told newsmen on Friday that the invitation was sent through the varsity management.

She noted that the Police were awaiting a response, adding that the lecturer had yet to show up.

“We are still waiting,” she said.

Igbeneghu was exposed earlier in the month following an undercover documentary by the BBC showing how he and a few other lecturers in West African universities have been having inappropriate relationships with students.

He was caught on video admitting to the existence of a “cold room” where male lecturers at UNILAG had sexual relations with female students in exchange for good grades.

UNILAG and Foursquare have since suspended Igbeneghu pending outcomes of the investigations.

