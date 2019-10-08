Following the revelation in the ‘Sex for Grade’ documentary video released by BBC Africa Eye, the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has shut-down the ‘Cold Room’, where lecturers allegedly sexually assaulted students.

The development was announced on Monday by the Principal Assistant Registrar (Communication Unit) of the university, Taiwo Oloyede.

The ‘Cold Room’ was mentioned by a lecturer of the school, Boniface Igbeneghu, in a documentary filmed discretely by the BBC.

In the documentary, Igbeneghu described the room as a place where lecturers meet to “touch students’ breast” at the staff club of the university.

According to him, “nothing good comes free” and the ‘cold room’ experience is the price some female students have to pay to have good grades.

Meanwhile, just hours after the release of the documentary, the school’s Pro-Chancellor, Dr Wale Babalakin, announced the suspension of Mr Igbeneghu over allegations of sexual assault disclosed in the documentary.

He also noted that the university council will investigate the matter as it does not condone such behaviour.

In the same vein, Igbeneghu has been suspended by the Foursquare Church where he is a part-time pastor.

Borofice needs justice like his alleged victim(s) ― Jiti Ogunye

A Human right activist and lawyer, Jiti Ogunye has said that Dr Boniface Igbeneghu who has been accused of sexual harassment in the University of Lagos (UNILAG) needs justice like his alleged victims who also deserve justice.

Ogunye, therefore, called on the University of Lagos authorities and law enforcement agencies to put Dr Boniface Igbeneghu, former sub-dean, Faculty of Arts in the University, and alleged head pastor of the local branch of Foursquare Church, under a protective (twenty-hour surveillance) custody, pending commencement of administrative inquiry and criminal investigations that may be launched into the scandal.

Jiti Ogunye made this call in a statement he published on Monday on his Facebook account ‘Jiti Ogunye‘ According to Jiti Ogunye, this is to avoid public shaming and as well stop the suspect from committing suicide. Read the full statement below: “The University of Lagos authorities and law enforcement agencies are hereby advised , as a first, proactive and preliminary step, to IMMEDIATELY put Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu, former sub-dean, Faculty of Arts in the University, and alleged head pastor of the local branch of Foursquare Church, under a protective (twenty-hour surveillance) custody, pending commencement of administrative inquiry and criminal investigations that may be launched into the scandal.

“Dr Igbeneghu is still presumed innocent in the eye of the law. He has an enviable social standing in society. He is a pastor. He is presumably a husband and a father. Given the enormity of the disclosures in the BBC Africa Report, contemplation of suicide in a situation like this ( to escape public shaming, social humiliation, career ruination and ecclesiastical excommunication) can be Imagined. “He needs safety and security protection by institutions that exist in our society which handle matters such as this, even as justice is awaited to be served. “He needs justice like his alleged victims who also deserve justice”.

Vanguard Nigeria News