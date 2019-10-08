Sex for Grades: Ex-Covenant University VC blames action on students’ indecent dressing

Prof. Charles Ayo, a former Vice-Chancellor, Covenant University, Ota in Ogun, has identified indecent dressing, indiscipline and lack of fear of God as major factors contributing to the incessant cases of “Sex for Grades’’ in the nation’s tertiary institutions.

Ayo made this known in an interview with Newsmen on Tuesday in Ota against the backdrop of a lecturer caught in the act.

Recall that a Senior Lecturer, Dr Boniface Igbenegbu of the Faculty of Art, University of Lagos, Akoka, was recently caught on camera making sexual demands of a student seeking admission into the institution.

Also, Prof. Richard Akindele of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, was sentenced to six months imprisonment for same offence of sex for grades scandal in 2018.

The don said that it was really unfortunate that issues of sex for grades had become rampant in the country’s tertiary institutions.

“Lack of discipline by the lecturers and the way some of the students dress are reasons for their molestation,” he said.

Ayo said that lecturers and faculty members were supposed to act as parents to the students.

The former vice-chancellor said that being in a position of authority did not confer on lecturers the right to oppress or molest students for sex.

He said that sex for grades was one of the factors responsible for the falling standard of education in the country.

The don, however, called for reorientation of the people generally to eliminate the decadence in the country and its tertiary institutions.

Ayo said there was the need to begin to preach morals in the country, and blamed total loss of cultural and social values for the slide, resulting in sex for marks in the tertiary institutions.

He also urged students to dress appropriately, saying that “the way you dress is the way you will be addressed by others’’.

Ayo further advised students to know their rights to avoid being molested by anyone.

Vanguard Nigeria News