Sex for grade: Why is Falz quiet? Why shouldn’t he be? Nigerians argue

Falz, real name Folarin Falana, has become a voice that captions societal happenings succinctly and to high praise from Nigerians, but social media woke up to some argument as to why the musician is yet to comment on the sex for grade scandal involving a University of Lagos (UNILAG) lecturer, Dr Boniface Igbeneghu.
Of course, Nigerians argue over everything but a section of commentators on social media was confused as to why anybody should call out Falz for not speaking, yet, on the ongoing matter. In fact, the lecturer in question has also not said anything, Dr Igbeneghu said he wouldn’t be pressurised to make comments on the matter.
“The Minister of Education has not said anything, and several others too, but why should anybody be bothered about Falz and his silence?,” Some said.
Falz has in time past spoken on different societal ills, lyrically sometimes and if Nigerians are asking questions about his silence, why not? Let’s just say it is more of respect for his objectiveness than mere criticism.
Mayowa Olagunju said: “Falz sings about transactional sex, you drag him. Falz keeps quiet and minds his business, you drag him. I know foolishness is free, but that doesn’t mean you should overdose on it.”
So you need Falz to sing about something bad before you know it is bad abi….I pity you that is why predator everywhere claiming to be pastor and man of God..
God will expose all of one by one..
stop asking Falz for commentary, he’s probably not gonna comment and the conversation doesn’t even need his voice to thrive. leave that man alone.
I agree that it’s not the time to drag Falz but what happened in Moral Instruction? It was noise, noise and more noise https://t.co/JwGCpwGt0j
What Falz has to say about the whole matter
But Falz has indeed come out to join the discussion, he said: I don’t think this is a time for baseless animosity. I have and will always speak up against all forms of sexual abuse. Yesterday, today, tomorrow. What we should be doing is working together to get rid of this dysfunctional system that allows women to be taken advantage of.”
