Sex for grade: No sanction too harsh for indicted lecturers —MSSN

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, MSSN, Lagos chapter, has asked the authorities of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, to make investigations into alleged sexual harassment by its lecturers public.

MSSN made the appeal in a statement to commemorate the 2019 “International Day of the Girl Child.

UNILAG earlier said it has begun investigations into allegations of sexual harassment against two of its suspended lecturers.

“In the statement yesterday, President of the group, Dr. Saheed Ashafa, expressed concern over abuses of female students.

He urged authorities of the institution to ensure justice prevails in the allegation against the lecturers.

“On the specific matter of ‘sex for grades’, we posit that all extant and emerging cases must be duly and justly prosecuted without any form of fear or favour to all parties involved. Investigation of pending cases must be made public when concluded. Higher authorities must supervise and ensure justice prevail,” he added.

He noted that no sanction was too harsh for the indicted lecturers, describing the continuous bullying of females in schools and higher institutions as worrisome.

According to him, many students are being denied their fundamental human rights in schools.

“We are deeply disturbed about the plethora of abuses to which our girls are being subjected especially in Nigeria. We wish to emphasise that no sanction is too harsh for teachers or lecturers who coerce students into sexual ‘contract’. Violation of their rights to education, freedom of religion, thought and expression has become worrisome and highly depressing.

The recent suspension of a student for wearing hijab by the management of the University of Ibadan International School is discriminatory, unjust and highly condemnable.

“Government and its agencies must protect all girls from various forms of oppression they go through in the process of being educated. All avoidable emotional traumas being inflicted on our girls must be stopped forthwith.

“We join the rest of the world to recognise the sensitive place of the Girl child as a vulnerable specie of humankind. We equally acknowledge the theme for this year as worthy and timely,” he added.