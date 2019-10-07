Breaking News
Sex for grade: Foursquare did what COZA should have done, Nigerians react

As more cloud continues to gather around University of Lagos (UNILAG) lecturer, who is (or was) a pastor with Foursquare Gospel Church, Dr Boniface Igbeneghu, Nigerians have dragged the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) along in the sex for grade mud, saying they should take a cue from Foursquare.

Igbeneghu, COZA, UNILAG, Foursquare, sex for grade
Busola Dakolo and Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo COZA

Following the investigative reportage by BBC Africa Eye on Sex for grade involving Dr Igbeneghu, COZA has come under heavy criticism as Nigerians on social media thought the Abuja church should have done the exact thing Foursquare did which is suspending Dr Igbeneghu’s ministerial appointment.

Even though some stuck their head out for the senior pastor of COZA, Biodun Fatoyinbo, saying he had not been proven guilty, others feel the church would have made a great statement by suspending their senior pastor.

A Twitter user, BarryBambi, explained that the “Foursquare is an Orthodox Church with a different. It’s easier to suspend pastors in that environment ‘cos it’s not a one man’s church, unlike COZA and most Pentecostal churches. If you’re not ok with those churches, your only option is to leave.”

 

 

 

 

 

