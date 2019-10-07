Sex for grade: Foursquare did what COZA should have done, Nigerians react

As more cloud continues to gather around University of Lagos (UNILAG) lecturer, who is (or was) a pastor with Foursquare Gospel Church, Dr Boniface Igbeneghu, Nigerians have dragged the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) along in the sex for grade mud, saying they should take a cue from Foursquare.

Following the investigative reportage by BBC Africa Eye on Sex for grade involving Dr Igbeneghu, COZA has come under heavy criticism as Nigerians on social media thought the Abuja church should have done the exact thing Foursquare did which is suspending Dr Igbeneghu’s ministerial appointment.

Even though some stuck their head out for the senior pastor of COZA, Biodun Fatoyinbo, saying he had not been proven guilty, others feel the church would have made a great statement by suspending their senior pastor.

A Twitter user, BarryBambi, explained that the “Foursquare is an Orthodox Church with a different. It’s easier to suspend pastors in that environment ‘cos it’s not a one man’s church, unlike COZA and most Pentecostal churches. If you’re not ok with those churches, your only option is to leave.”

COZA can you see what is called due process? — Mr. Olawumi (@biggy_orobo) October 7, 2019

Unilag suspends Dr Boniface, Foursquare dissociated from Dr Boniface and asks him to step down, but the clowns in coza think it’s the devil attacking the church and prayer is the key.#SexForGrades — May Nelson💝 (@Lady_May9) October 7, 2019

Well, I am not surprised people are still attending COZA, I mean people are still attending RevKing’s church. You see this thing called Religion would be the end of so many people — IYA ONI Weaves😂😂🤩 (@AuntyFeyi) September 29, 2019

I was in arguement with a girl today about the coza pastor and busola…the girl said she went to coza the sunday after the alleged rape accusation and looked at the pastor’s face and said busola must be stupid to accuse such a man of rape…. — Nhan_cih (@nancy_ikedii) October 7, 2019

To cut the short story long COZA is the OPPOSITE of Four Square Gospel Church, too bad — Oluwafemi Breno (@BrenoOluwafemi) October 7, 2019

Vanguard