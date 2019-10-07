By David O Royal

The Foursquare Gospel Church and University of Lagos (UNILAG) have suspended Dr Boniface Igbeneghu, the scandal embattled senior lecturer following the publication of a documentary by BBC Africa Eye exposing sexual harassment of students by lecturers, which Dr Boniface Igbeneghu was involved.

Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu before his suspension was the head pastor of a Foursquare Gospel Church in Lagos and a senior lecturer in the Faculty of Arts, UNILAG, and former sub-dean.

He was caught on camera attempting to force himself on a journalist who posed as a 17-year-old admission seeker.

UNILAG vice-chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, confirmed to newsmen on Monday afternoon that the lecturer had been suspended indefinitely.

“A panel will be set up to investigate the issue,” he said.

BBC Africa Eye had said that UNILAG authorities dissociated itself from the lecturer’s actions, stating that it has zero-tolerance policy on sexual harassment.

It also said that the institution refused to comment on the alleged ‘cold room’ which Igbeneghu revealed was a location inside the UNILAG Staff club where lecturers take female students for sexual pleasures.

However, the Foursquare Gospel Church issued a statement asking Igbeneghu to step down from all ministerial assignments.

The church’s national secretary, Ikechukwu Ugbaja, in a statement on Monday, said appropriate measures would be taken against Igbeneghu.

Read the full statement from foursquare gospel church below:

“The attention of the leadership of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria has been drawn to a video clip trending on social media platforms titled “Sex for grades: Undercover in West Africa Universities- BBC News

“Wherein a lecturer in University of Lagos names Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu also described as a pastor in Foursquare Gospel Church was allegedly involved in sexual misconduct with some female students of the university.

“The general public is hereby informed that as a holiness and Bible-believing Church, we do not condone such heinous and unscriptural act among our ministers

“We totally dissociate ourselves from the purported conduct of Dr. Igbenoghu and promise to take appropriate measure as soon as the ongoing investigation is concluded.

“Meanwhile, the pastor in question has been asked to step down from all ministerial assignments. Thank you all. Rev. Ikechukwu Ugbaja National Secretary.

