Sex for Grade: Boniface needs justice like his alleged victims ― Jiti Ogunye

By David O Royal

A Human right activist and lawyer, Jiti Ogunye has said that Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu who has been accused of sexual harassment in the University of Lagos (UNILAG) needs justice like his alleged victims who also deserve justice.

Ogunye, therefore, called on the University of Lagos authorities and law enforcement agencies to put Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu, former sub-dean, Faculty of Arts in the University, and alleged head pastor of the local branch of Foursquare Church, under a protective (twenty-hour surveillance) custody, pending commencement of administrative inquiry and criminal investigations that may be launched into the scandal.

Jiti Ogunye made this call in a statement he published on Monday on his Facebook account ‘Jiti Ogunye‘

According to Jiti Ogunye, this is to avoid public shaming and as well stop the suspect from committing suicide.

Read the full statement below:

“The University of Lagos authorities and law enforcement agencies are hereby advised , as a first, proactive and preliminary step, to IMMEDIATELY put Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu, former sub-dean, Faculty of Arts in the University, and alleged head pastor of the local branch of Foursquare Church, under a protective (twenty-hour surveillance) custody, pending commencement of administrative inquiry and criminal investigations that may be launched into the scandal.

“Dr Igbeneghu is still presumed innocent in the eye of the law. He has an enviable social standing in society. He is a pastor. He is presumably a husband and a father. Given the enormity of the disclosures in the BBC Africa Report, contemplation of suicide in a situation like this ( to escape public shaming, social humiliation, career ruination and ecclesiastical excommunication) can be Imagined.

“He needs safety and security protection by institutions that exist in our society which handle matters such as this, even as justice is awaited to be served.

“He needs justice like his alleged victims who also deserve justice”.

Vanguard Nigeria News