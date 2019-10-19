Seven die in car crash involving Obaseki’s convoy

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

Seven persons were confirmed dead yesterday in an accident involving the vehicle of the advance team of Governor Godwin Obaseki near Ehor in Uhnmwonde local government area of Edo state.

The dead included five adults and two children while three other survivors were taken to the Central Hospital where they are currently being stabilised

The governor’s advance team were said to be travelling in a Toyota Hilux van to Ekpoma for the Ambrose Alli University (AAU) convocation ceremony when they had a head-on collision with an Audi car the victims were said to be travelling in.

It was learnt that a good Samaritan rushed the survivors and the dead to the First SAVAN Centre at the hospital yesterday and a source confirmed that accident victims were brought in but declined to give details.

The State Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Mohammed, who confirmed the incident, described it as “very unfortunate”.

Edo Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Mr Anthony Oko, who confirmed the incident said the two children died on their way to the hospital while the driver of the Hilux van had injuries.





He said the driver of the Audi car ran into a pothole and lost control before it rammed into the hilux van.

An Edo government official who pleaded anonymity said the protocol officials did not suffer many injuries.

Vanguard News Nigeria.