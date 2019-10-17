A former federal lawmaker, Distinguished Senator Andy Uba has commiserated with the people of Anambra State over the unfortunate tanker fire explosion that claimed lives and properties worth millions of naira in Onitsha.

In a press release made available to newsmen, Uba described the fire explosion as unfortunate, coming at a time when the people are faced with harsh economic realities.

His words: “I am deeply saddened by the truck tanker fire incidence that claimed lives and properties worth millions of naira at Upper Iweka in Onitsha.

‘The incidence serves as a huge setback to Onitsha, the commercial nerve centre of Anambra State due to the monetary value of goods and properties destroyed at a time when the people are faced with a huge economic burden.”

While calling on the state government to compensate those affected, Uba urged relevant agencies in the state to regulate the activities of tanker drivers in a bid to avoid a re-occurrence.

“I call on the Anambra State government to as a matter of urgency provide some form of relief materials and compensation to those affected, to ease the burden of the loss incurred. The time has also come for relevant government agencies to regulate the activities of fuel tanker drivers in our state, to prevent another ugly incidence.

“I pray God grants the departed eternal rest and those who have lost properties the courage to keep hope alive,” he added.

