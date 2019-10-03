Breaking News
Senator Akinfenwa, 90, is dead

By Shina Abubakar

Senator Mojiseoluwa Akinfenwa, a Senator between 1999 to 2003 is dead.

Senator Akinfenwa

It was gathered that the former Senator representing Osun East Senatorial District died after a protracted illness in Ibadan.
He was a member of the Yoruba socio-political group Afenifere before his demise.

The Erin-Ijesa born politician death was confirmed by Aro of Erin Ijesa, Chief Dare Ajimotokin.

He was said to be about 90 years before his demise on Thursday.

