Senator Akinfenwa, 90, is dead

By Shina Abubakar

Senator Mojiseoluwa Akinfenwa, a Senator between 1999 to 2003 is dead.

It was gathered that the former Senator representing Osun East Senatorial District died after a protracted illness in Ibadan.

He was a member of the Yoruba socio-political group Afenifere before his demise.

The Erin-Ijesa born politician death was confirmed by Aro of Erin Ijesa, Chief Dare Ajimotokin.

ALSO READ: How oldest tortoise, 344-yr-0ld died

He was said to be about 90 years before his demise on Thursday.

Vanguard