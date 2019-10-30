Senate will not support any Policy that will inflict pains on the People, Ndume

…As Buratai Appears before NASS today to explain Modalities

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate said Wednesday that as representatives of the people, it would vehemently resist any action that would inflict pains on the People.

Speaking with Journalists yesterday in Abuja, former Senate Leader and Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, All Progressives Congress, APC, Borno South said that if it discovers that the Operation Positive Identification being planned by the Military nationwide will affect the People negatively, the National Assembly will call for its jettisoning.

Ndume said that such exercise may not be acceptable to the federal lawmakers being the true representatives of the people, just as he said that the joint National Assembly Committee on Army had summoned the Chief of Army Staff, Let. Gen. Tukur Buratai, to appear before it today, to explain the modalities for the implementation of the exercise.

Ndume said, “Although the Chief of Army Staff had described the alert as fake but as representatives of the people, we have summoned him to come and clarify it to Nigerians.

“As representatives of the people, we will not support any action or policy that would either cause inconveniences for Nigerians or tamper with their fundamental human rights which include freedom of movement.

“A similar exercise was done in the North-East and the people did not complain simply because the area is suffering great insurgency. It is not the case with other parts of the country.

“I support the idea of having every Nigerian having identification cards but anything that would cause any form of inconveniences for our people is not acceptable and would be vehemently resisted by us in the National Assembly.”

Vanguard