Ben Agande Kaduna.

The Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions is to initiate moves to review the Banking and other Financial institutions Act (BOFIA) with a view to making it conform with current financial realities.

Chairman of the committee, Senator Uba Sani disclosed this in a statement he made available to journalists in Kaduna.

According to him, the planned review will be conducted in consultation with critical stakeholders in the banking and insurance sector.

Senator Uba Sani said with the recent official inauguration of the committee, it will “robustly engage the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), commercial banks, insurance and financial institutions” to chart a new course for the fiscal policy for the country.

He said “no stone will be left unturned” by the committee as it planned to initiate interventions “in respect of fiscal and monetary policies to enhance Nigeria’s economic growth and development.”

Senator Uba Sani said his committee will take advantage of the opportunity provided to serve the nation by developing a framework that will “critically look at the age-long Banking and other Financial institutions Act (BOFIA) with the aim of reviewing the laws, to be in tandem with current Financial realities.”

He enjoined other stakeholders to cooperate with the committee so that the ‘interest of the generality of the Nigerian people will be served and not the interest of the influential few”

