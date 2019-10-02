Senate to review EFCC Act — Kwari

Ben Agande Kaduna.

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, Senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari, has said that the Senate will soon review the Act setting up the economic and Financial Crimes Commission in order to make the anti-graft agency more proactive in the discharge of their duties.

In a statement he made available to journalists in Kaduna at the weekend, Senator Kwari who represents Kaduna North in the senate said the senate will cooperate with the executive arm of government fully to ensure that all legal loophole on the path of the right against corruption is removed.

According to him, the recent legal intervention by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice which culminated in last week’s stay of execution of the P & ID judgment against Nigeria enjoys the full support of the senate.

He said legal reprieve granted Nigeria by a Uk Court to stay execution of the $9.6bn judgment it delivered in favour of Process and Industrial Developments in August this year was “a necessary outcome in Nigeria’s bid to preserve its God-given resources from falling into the hands of absolutely underserving actors”

He said the stay of execution granted should not be a temporary victory, saying that the Attorney General and all stakeholders concerned should “legally resist every attempt to fleece this nation and to successfully prove the untoward processes that led to this national problem,”

He said the senate was determined to “pursue a legislative agenda that will ensure robust preventive measures and inter-governmental cooperation that will allow for quick dispensation of justice in corruption-related cases.

“I, therefore, assured Nigerians that fight against corruption by this administration is a winnable one.

Our task in the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes will include the strengthening the Acts setting up the anti-graft institutions to prevent and combat corruption.”We will be doing our best in ensuring that the Proceeds of Crime Bill is represented and passed into law in the shortest possible time,” he said.

