Senate to review BOFIA Act

On 7:36 pm

Ben Agande –  Kaduna

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, Senator Uba Sani, said on Monday the upper legislative chamber would initiate moves to review the Banking and other Financial institutions Act (BOFIA) to ensure it conforms with current financial realities.

Sani, who disclosed this in a statement in Kaduna, said the planned review would be conducted in consultation with critical stakeholders in the banking and insurance sector.

He said with the recent official inauguration of the committee, it would “robustly engage the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), commercial banks, insurance, and financial institutions” to chart a new course for the country’s fiscal policy.

He said: “No stone will be left unturned by the committee as it plans to initiate interventions in respect of fiscal and monetary policies to enhance Nigeria’s economic growth and development.”

Sani said his committee would take advantage of the opportunity provided by the initiative to serve the nation by developing a framework that would “critically look at the age-long BOFIA Act with the aim of reviewing the laws, to be in tandem with current financial realities.”

 

