Senate threatens to issue arrest warrant against bank over pre-export financing facility

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate has threatened to compel the Management of a bank (name withheld) to appear before it to provide information on the pre- Export Financing Facility of $3 billion in favour of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum, Upstream, Senator Bessey Albert Akpan, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Akwa Ibom North East has threatened to Issue a Warrant of Arrest against the International Bank if the required information did not get to the Committee on or before Thursday, 31 October 2019.

In a letter dated addressed to the Managing Director of the Bank, signed by the Committee Clerk, Anthony Ikem and made available to Vanguard, the Committee has asked the organisation to respond immediately.

The letter is entitled, “Re: Request for Information on the pre- Export Financing Facility of $3 billion in favour of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC.”

The letter read in part, ” Please refer to our letters on the above subject matter dated Wednesday, October 9, 2019, requesting for information and invitation for a meeting with the Committee ( Copies of letters attached for ease of reference)

” Note that the Committee is yet to receive the information as requested till date neither have you honoured the Committee’s invitation for a meeting.

“Take note that if the above information as requested in the Committee’s earlier correspondence does not reach the undersigned on or before Thursday, 31, October, 2019 and failure to appear before the Committee on Thursday, 7 November, 2019, the Committee will invoke Section 88 and 89 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended to conclude its investigations and findings.”

