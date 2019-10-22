Senate, HoR inspect TCN helicopters ahead of proposed sale

Stories by Prince Okafor

THE Senate Committee on Power Sector, along with the House of Representative, weekend inspected the Transmission Company of Nigeria’s four helicopters parked at the Old Domestic Wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

Senator Yusuf A. Yusuf, representing Taraba Central in the Upper House, led the team, accompanied by Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, Hon. Sada Soli and Francis Wahive.

The leader of the committee, said the mission of the committee was to inspect the four helicopters that TCN proposed to put in the market for sale.

Yusuf said that from look of the physical asset, two could be described as scrap while other two are serviceable.

“After going round, we still need to ask some important questions from the official of TCN before concluding on the proposed sales.

“We are made to understand that our lines, both 12,000 kilometers and 15,000km will need to have these helicopters to service them.”

On the issue of maintaining new helicopter for the company, the Senator said:”If we are going to have new one, I’m sure they will be better used, more modified and modern. I think with the commercialization of TCN, they should be able to put it to commercial use.”

Also speaking, Mr Lamina Adebola, the Regional Transmission Manager, Lagos Region, said the helicopters were used by the defunct NEPA to check faults from the lines.

Adebola said that the equipment used to make repair of lines very fast, adding that the repairs were done at a very short notice then.

He said: “So, along the line, the management abandoned the helicopters and maintenance men were using manual method to patrol the lines.

“Now, the new management thought that it is better we go back to the best practice so that the downtime of most equipment will be reduced drastically.

“In order to deliver power to Nigerians, we are looking at scrapping these so that we can get the modern one that can do the tracking of the line and restoration time will be greatly reduced.”