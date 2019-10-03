Senate delegation arrives A’Ibom for Senator Ekpenyong’s wife’s burial

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has received a delegation from the Senate led by the senate minority leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe who arrived the state ahead of the funeral of Late Dr. (Mrs) Grace Ekpenyong, wife of the Senator representing Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District, Obong Chris Ekpenyong.

The obsequies are scheduled for tomorrow Thursday, 3rd October 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Parish, Abiakpo Nkap, Nto Edino, Obot Akara Local Government Area.

On hand at the Hilltop Mansion, Government House, Uyo, to receive the delegation comprising Senator Uche Ekwunife; Senator Kola Balogun; Senator Ibrahim Hadejai; Senator Bassey Albert; Senator Ade Fadahunsi , Senator Akon Eyakenyi and immediate past Governor of Ekiti State Mr Peter Ayodele Fayose, were Secretary to the State Government Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, Commissioner of Finance Mr Linus Nkan, Commissioner of Information Mr Charles Udoh, his counterpart in the Ministry of Works Mr Ephraim Inyangeyen and Senator Anietie Okon.

Governor Emmanuel thanked the senators for identifying in their number with Senator Ekpenyong in his period of grief, assuring them of a hitch-free stay in the State.

