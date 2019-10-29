Senate Cuts Short Plenary, adjourns till Nov 5, 2019

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Senate, on Tuesday abridged its plenary and adjourned plenary for one week to resume November 5, 2019

The adjournment according to the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan is to enable its Standing Committees conclude work on the ongoing 2020 Budget defence.

Announcing this yesterday upon resumption, Lawan explained that the adjournment would allow the committees submit and defend their respective budget estimates before the Senate Committee on Appropriations chaired by Senator Jibrin Barau, All Progressives Congress, APC, Kano North.

Lawan who noted that yesterday’s plenary session would be brief, commended his colleagues for their commitment and hardwork in the last two weeks.

The President of the Senate who urged Senate Committees to take advantage of the one week adjournment to conclude their reports, submit and defend same before the Senate Committee on Appropriations, said that the Senate would resume plenary on November 5th after a motion was moved by the Senate Leader, Senator Abdullahi Yahaya, APC, Kebbi North.

The President of the Senate, Senator Lawan said: “Let me commend all our committees for the wonderful work that we have been doing on the budget defence in the last two weeks.

“We have shown committment, dedication and capacity to discharge our responsibilities very patriotically for the love of our country.

“Our committees have worked in some cases with sister committees in the House of Representatives. In some other cases, committees worked simultaneously with the House and the Senate.

“We have done so wonderfully well. We have almost finished the budget defence. Today will be the last day for budget defence, therefore this plenary session will not take long.

“We will adjourn to enable our committees conclude their budget defence today and also for our subcommittees to start forwarding their reports to the committee on Appropriation and defending from tomorrow before the Committee on Appropriation.

“That exercise will last for one week. It will start from tomorrow and conclude on the 5th of November.

“Within that period, we will not hold plenary so we will have the entire time to conclude work on the budget.”

It would be recalled that following the presentation of 2020 Appropriation Bill to a Joint session of the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari on the 8th of October, the Senate had adjourned plenary till October 29 to enable Committees engage with Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the defence of their 2020 Budget estimates.

Before the adjournment on Tuesday, a total of 10 bills scaled first reading in the Senate.

The bills were : National Commission for the Eradication of Child Destitution (Est) Bill, 2019, sponsored by Senator Aliyu Wamakko (APC, Sokoto North); Regional Centre for Oral Health Research and Training Initiatives bill, 2019, by Senator Istifanus Gyang (Plateau North); Federal College of Education, Sabon Birini Bill, 2019, by Senator Ibrahim Gobir (APC, Sokoto East); Tertiary Education Trust Fund Act 2004 (Amendment) bill, 2019, by Senator Betty Apiafi (PDP, Rivers West); and National Offenders Central Registry bill, 2019, by Senator Gershom Bassey (PDP, Cross River South).

Others were: Government Performance and Accountability Office bill, 2019, by Senator Stella Oduah (PDP, Anambra North); Agricultural Research Council Act (Amendment) bill, 2019, by Senator Abdullahi Adamu (APC, Nasarawa West); Federal College of Education Giwa Kaduna State Bill, 2019, by Senator Uba Sani (APC, Kaduna Central); Electoral Act (Amendment) bill, 2019, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (APC, Delta Central); Income Tax Development act (Amendment) bill, 2019, by Senator Sabo Mohammed (Jigawa South-West); and Federal College of Education Usugbenu, Edo State (Est.) bill, 2019, sponsored by Senator Clifford Ordia (Edo Central).