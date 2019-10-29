Henry Umoru – Abuja

The Senate on Tuesday abridged its session and adjourned plenary for one week to resume defence of the 2020 budget on November 5.

The adjournment, according to the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, is to enable the Senate Standing Committees to conclude work on the ongoing 2020 Budget defence.

Lawan said the adjournment would allow the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to submit and defend their respective budget estimates before the Senate Committee on Appropriations chaired by Senator Jibrin Barau.

Lawan, who noted that Tuesday’s plenary session would be brief, commended his colleagues for their commitment and hard work in the last two weeks.

He urged Senate Committees to take advantage of the one-week adjournment to conclude their reports, submit and defend same before the Senate Committee on Appropriations, adding that the Senate would resume plenary on November 5 after a motion was moved by the Senate Leader, Senator Abdullahi Yahaya.

He said: “Let me commend all our committees for the wonderful work that we have been doing on the budget defence in the last two weeks.

“We have shown commitment, dedication and capacity to discharge our responsibilities very patriotically for the love of our country.

“Our committees have worked in some cases with sister committees in the House of Representatives. In some other cases, committees worked simultaneously with the House and the Senate.

“We have done so wonderfully well. We have almost finished the budget defence. Today will be the last day for the budget defence, therefore this plenary session will not take long.

“We will adjourn to enable our committees to conclude their budget defence today and also for our subcommittees to start forwarding their reports to the Committee on Appropriation and defending from tomorrow before the Committee on Appropriation.

“That exercise will last for one week. It will start from tomorrow and conclude on the 5th of November.

“Within that period, we will not hold plenary so we will have the entire time to conclude work on the budget.”

Vanguard