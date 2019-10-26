Sen Douye Diri promises to link Brass Island by road if elected.

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenegoa

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has promised to link Brass on the Atlantic shores of the state by road if elected.

He made the promise when his campaign train stormed the Brass Island in continuation of his campaign across the state ahead of the forthcoming polls.

Senator Diri, however, charged supporters of the party to shun all forms of inducement by the All Pregressive Congress (APC), saying the chances of the PDP rest in their hands.

He commended their doggedness and steadfastness to remain loyal to the PDP in the face of threats, intimidation and harassment by the APC leaders and members in the area, recalling how volatile the area was during the general election earlier this year.

According to Sen. Diri, “to keep Bayelsa on the path of progress in infrastructure development, healthcare delivery, education and capacity building, there is need to consolidate on the recorded success of the restoration administration of Governor Dickson.”

He promised the people that when elected, he would ensure that the Brass islands at the tip of the Atlantic Ocean would be connected by road and that the defunct technical college in Twon-Brass would be rebuilt and revived.

Diri also promised that opportunities would be created for women in the area to have access to interest-free soft loans while the youths would be made to acquire skills that would make them self-reliant.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Brass council, Mr. Victor Isaiah, said, “the people have resolved to give their total support to the PDP ticket as it is the only sure way to continue the legacies of Governor Seriake Dickson administration in critical sectors.”

Sen. Diri assured that PDP members in the area would be adequately mobilised and sensitised to ensure victory in the November 16 governorship election.

Also, the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Ngobere, who is the Brass Island, said the party in the area remained united in its resolve to give bloc votes to Senators Diri and Ewhrudjakpo in the election.

Vanguard News