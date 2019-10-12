Sen. Douye Diri, Bayelsa PDP flag bearer appears before CCB tribunal on Monday

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The flag bearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, is expected to appear before the Code of Conduct Bureau on Monday in response to summons served him over a petition filed by an anti-corruption group known as the Bayelsa Coalition for Good Governance and Accountability on his refusal to declare his assets between 2012 and 2013.

The group alleged that between 2012 and 2013 when Senator Douye Diri was the Deputy Chief of Staff at the Bayelsa State Government House, and Principal Executive Secretary to the Governor between 2013 and 2014 he refused to comply with the law obligating him to declare his assets to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) as a public officer.

It was gathered that Senator Diri, was served the CCB summons through the clerk of the National Assembly.

“We sent the service to his (Diri) governorship campaign office but no one accepted it and it was sent through the Clerk of the National Assembly and served,” the group alleged.

Confirming the development, the Executive Director of the Bayelsa Coalition for Good Governance and accountability, Mr. Joseph Ambakederimo, who filed the petition, said the appearance of Sen. Douye Diri is a response to the petition.

“Yes Sen. Diri is appearing before the Bureau on Monday. We have appeared to defend our petition,” he said.

Ambakaderimo, who denied being used by any politician or political group in the state, said the petition was based on the need to instill the spirit of accountability and good governance in the state.

“We are out to ensure that the right things are done. To ensure that we instill the rule of law and good governance in Bayelsa State. Nobody is sponsoring our group and every successive administration knows my pedigree,” Ambakederimo said.

He also noted that those faulting the petition based on improper timing ahead of the governorship poll are ignorant, saying, “there is no proper time to raise such issue on rule of law and corruption. It is only proper and timely that we brought it to the public domain.

“In the end, it will be clear to those in government that they would be accountable and that they will face scrutiny at the end. That was why the former Delta Governor, Onanefe Ibori when he finished as a governor, corruption charges were brought against him. If a man does not declare his asset he is not fit to be a governor. To be a governor, you would have gone through thorough investigation.”