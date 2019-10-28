Vanguard Logo

Security: Every Nigerian at 18 should do compulsory military training ― Diette Spiff

By Egufe Yafugborhi
Former Military Governor of Rivers state, King Alfred Diete-Spiff

By Egufe Yafugborhi

Former Military Governor of Rivers state, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, has called for compulsory military training for every Nigerian youth at the age of 18 as panacea for checking worsening insecurity in the Nigeria.

Diete-Spiff, now Amayanabo of Twon Brass, who made the call in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, at the launch of “The Legend of Buratai”, a book in honour of Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, also called for modification of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme to ensure every eligible graduate undergoes the one year military training.

He said, “During my first days in the military academy, I still remember the amount of activities we had to go through as young military officers. So those of you who want to join, I will encourage you to do so.

“Left to me, every young graduate should do one-year military service. Every youth at the age of 18 should do it. That is the way we can take full advantage of the graduates undergoing the NYSC scheme.

“Anyone trained by the military for one year would be a walking, talking encyclopaedia who nothing scares or frightens and even if frightened, would gather the courage to continue.”

Meanwhile, Lt Gen Buratai, represented by Brig-Gen Valentine Okoro, during the book launch, called for renewed patriotism and selflessness among Nigerians in protecting law abiding citizens in the face of upsurge in crimes and other antisocial tendencies,

Buratai said, “”Out role as guardians and parents is to provide the enabling environment where your selflessness, patriotism and sacrifice count and that is what the Nigerian Army aims for.

“As a young boy, I had to make very difficult decisions, but being selfless in my conducts always placed me far ahead of my peers. You must be selfless.”

